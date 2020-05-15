MOSES LAKE - The body of a man recovered from the water of Moses Lake Thursday afternoon has been identified as 41-year-old Moses Lake resident Kelly Ellingson.
Ellingson’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy is expected to be completed Friday afternoon. Ellingson’s family has been notified.
Ellingson and a companion had launched a small motorized boat from the Blue Heron Park dock Thursday morning and had attempted to return to the dock to retrieve a forgotten item, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Ellingson, who was operating the boat, reportedly accelerated while making a turn, causing him and his friend to fall into the water at about 9:30 a.m. His friend was able to swim to shore but Ellingson went under and did not resurface.
Moses Lake firefighters initially canvassed the area before sheriff’s office boats were launches to search the water.
Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, based in the Tri-Cities, also responded Thursday afternoon and located the body at about 5 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say Ellingson and his friend were not wearing life jackets.
“Deputies believe this is nothing more than a terrible accident,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
