MOSES LAKE - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison has ruled Zachary Willis dies of multiple dog bites when he was attacked last week near Moses Lake.
Morrison said Willis’ manner of death was accidental following an autopsy on Tuesday.
Deputies were called to Willis’ home at the Harvest Manor mobile home park Thursday morning for a report of an animal attack inside the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
Willis suffered critical injuries from the dog. First responders tried to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead.
A woman at the home was also injured by the dog and was hospitalized at Samaritan Hospital.
Details of what led up to the dog attack or what provoked the dog have yet to be released.
(3) comments
The truth that Ifiher is not telling truth. Is the man and woman were fighting .the woman got a butcher knife to stab the guy. The dog got out of the kennel. Attacked the woman to,protect the guy. The guy died of multiple stab wounds
Badmofo where are your Conspiracy Theories about the "domestic violence?" People like you should keep your mouth shut until the facts are clear.
What the truth is the woman was trying to stab the man, with a butcher knife.. The dog got out of the kennel the dog attacked the woman.. To protect the man the guy died of stab wounds .dont let IFIBER tell you lies
