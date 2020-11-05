EPHRATA - After opening his doors in the late 90’s, Costless Tobacco founder Jim Clark will say goodbye to his former employees and customers during what’s supposed to be a ‘surprise’ barbeque at the business parking lot this Friday.
Clark officially retired Oct. 3, but he continues to consult and assist the new owner, Grant Nichols.
Jim, 76, recently sold Costless Tobacco to Nichols, a longtime family friend, whose father was close friends with Jim. Nichols is an entrepreneur who also owns the 76 Fuel station across from the Ten Pin Taphouse in Moses Lake.
All customers and community members are invited to attend the celebration.
All employees of the store spoke highly of their former boss.
“Jim has spent over 60 years serving and helping others in the Grant County area by offering excellent customer service and low, low prices!”
The Costless Tobacco barbeque for Jim Clark is slated for Friday, Nov. 6 from 1p.m. to 4 p.m.
(13) comments
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
Jim was a pioneer, entrepreneur always successful business man who was wise to trends and markets. You libtards would not understand collecting your state benefits
Without, or lower, cost tobacco?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.