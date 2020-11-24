ELLENSBURG - A ferocious feline ‘did a number’ on a dog during a hike with its owner in northern Kittitas County on Nov. 9.
Alison Dempsey-Hall says she crossed paths with a cougar while hiking with her sister and her 65-lb. Labrador, Blue, on Cooper River Trail near Cooper Lake; the encounter occurred at around 1:30 p.m.
Hall says her party turned a bend in the trail about a mile from the lake when they came face-to-face with what she described as a “130-lb cougar.” Hall says Blue was on a leash, but the cat attacked the canine, despite the dog’s restraint.
Hall says she and her sister made themselves big and loud while backing away. The pair hurled branches at the big cat while it had a grip on Blue. The cat eventually released Blue and ran away.
Despite the bite marks to his head, Hall says her dog will make a full recovery.
Hall says she reported the incident to the department of Fish and Wildlife. Wildlife officials say the last cougar attack on a dog in Kittitas County occurred in the Cle Elum area four years ago.
Hall says she’ll carry bear spray or equip trekking poles the next time she ventures out into the wild.
(2) comments
What an underwhelming response by WDFW. "Huh, what happened...?"
Carry a gun and spray it with lead. Or, let's reintroduce grizzlies to control the wolf population. Both options don't make any sense to liberal progressive dolts.
This liberal progressive dolt always carries a gun when out in the woods.
Speaking of dolts, what do grizzlies and wolves have to do with cougars?
