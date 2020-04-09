SOAP LAKE - According to a local community group, a cougar was spotted near Soap Lake early Thursday. Soap Lake for Locals informed the public about two residents who reported seeing the cougar in the old Boy Scout camp on Soap Lake’s southwestern shore.
The potentially ferocious feline was seen at about 6:30 in the morning on Thursday. The couple says they spotted the cougar during their walk up the hill toward the gate posts. They reported that the big cat was about 400 ft. away from them uphill from the trail.
As the residents got closer, they said it traversed downward to the trail and then up the hill to the posts. We the two turn, it reportedly came back downhill. The last cougar sighting in the Soap Lake-Ephrata area was in September of 2019 when a deputy spotted one in the northwest section of Ephrata off F Street.
