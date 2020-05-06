RITZVILLE - Adams County commissioners and city mayors are calling on Gov. Jay Inslee is move the county to “Phase 2” of his reopening plan.
A letter was sent to Inslee Wednesday morning as county commissioners say the state-ordered closures due to COVID-19 have “resulted in extraordinary harm to the economy via business closures, a broken supply chain crippling agriculture, increasing criminal activity, and extraordinary financial strain on public hospitals and local healthcare facilities.”
As of Wednesday morning, Adams County had 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 45 patients fully recovered and zero deaths.
“The ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy” executive order has achieved remarkable success in the effort to flatten the curve,” commissioners stated. “However, the cure may very well become worse than the disease for rural counties. Impacts, as a result of the virus, and now the response to it, are having devastating effects all across this great county.”
Adams County is not among the 10 counties eligible to move to Phase 2 sooner than the rest of the state. Under Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan, counties with a population of less than 75,000 that have not had a new case of COVID-19 in the past three weeks can apply with a plan to reopen in Phase 2. Adams County had one new case on May 1 and four new cases on April 27.
Phase 2 includes allowing all outdoor recreation involving fewer than five people outside a person’s household, limited non-essential travel, and restarting new construction, in-home services, retail with in-store purchases with restrictions, real estate, profession services, hair and nail salons and barbers, house cleaning and restaurants at less than 50 percent capacity.
Adams County commissioners say more than half of the 850 businesses in the county are small operations, many classified as non-essential.
“They need to reopen,” commissioners stated.
Among hospitals in Adams County, Othello Community Hospital has reported a $1 million loss year-to-date, while admitting five COVID-19 patients. East Adams Rural Health Care is expecting a $400,000-500,000 loss in April while having no COVID-19 admissions.
None of those whiners are going to do anything about it so just sit down and COMPLY with the Dictator..
