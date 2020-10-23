ELLENSBURG - The federal government has given the Kittitas County Corrections Center $600,000 to provide improved treatment for inmates diagnosed with substance use disorders. The money was awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
The total sum will be allocated over the course of three years to develop a partnership with a community-based provider of medication-assisted-treatment for inmates with addiction and other issues.
Treatment and counseling programs in the jail will transition to ongoing outpatient treatment after a jail sentence is completed. Kittitas County qualified for the grant due to its shortage of treatment options in the county.
Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Meyers says about 30% of inmates report substance abuse disorders at the time of booking at KCCC, though he believes actual rates are higher than that.
“Continuing abuse of drugs or alcohol reduces the likelihood an offender will successfully rejoin their community once a jail sentence is served; and those with untreated addictions are far likelier to commit further crimes and find their way back to jail. MAT programs are proven to increase the chances for successful integration back into the community and reduce recidivism,” wrote Meyers in a press release.
Meyers added that breaking people out of a dependency-driven cycle of crime improves public safety and the quality of life in the community.
(1) comment
We're going to get you off illegal drugs and on to prescription drugs. Sound good?
Is this a private, for-profit, prison?
