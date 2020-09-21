OLYMPIA — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is asking a court to declare that electronic signatures are not acceptable of initiative petitions.
Wyman filed the request in Thurston County Superior Court last week. She has previously said she believes the Legislature should weigh in before her office unilaterally begins accepting electronic signatures.
Some initiative sponsors have urged her office to accept them already, especially given concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wyman says 67 initiatives to the Legislature have been proposed this year. The deadline for sponsors to file an initiative to the Legislature for consideration in the 2021 session is Dec. 31. To be certified, petitions must contain a number of legal voter signatures equal to or in excess of 8% of the total votes cast for the office of Governor at the last regular state gubernatorial election. Votes cast in the 2016 gubernatorial race was 3,245,282, which means initiatives sponsors need to submit at least 259,622 valid signatures to qualify.
