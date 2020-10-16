MOSES LAKE - Another 31 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday in Grant County as the county’s case rate is again increasing.
Friday’s cases come from Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake and Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 3,413 confirmed cases, 19 patients are hospitalized, up four from Thursday, and 2,544 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Between Oct. 1 and Oct 14, Grant County had 246 cases per 100,000 residents, up 38 from the previous seven days. The county has also seen an increase of five hospitalizations in the last seven days.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 5
- Ephrata: 284
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 10
- Mattawa: 519
- Moses Lake: 1,083
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 76
- Quincy: 850
- Royal City: 326
- Soap Lake: 49
- Warden: 206
- Wilson Creek: 5
