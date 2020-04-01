RITZVILLE - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 has climbed from five to 20 in less than a week in Adams County.
Adams County now has confirmed cases in the Othello, Ritzville and Lind areas, according to the Adams County Department of Health. Sixteen of the 20 cases are from the Othello area. Lind and Ritzville both have two cases.
“Two family groups are reflected in the total number of cases,” health officials stated. “A family of seven in Othello has tested positive for COVID-19. A family of three in the Lind/Ritzville area also have the virus.
A total of 121 residents in Adams County have been tested for the virus.
As of Tuesday, close to 6,000 people have tested positive statewide, with at least 247 deaths.
