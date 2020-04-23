MOSES LAKE - Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grant County are up to 155 after four new cases were reported Thursday.
New cases on Thursday include one in Moses Lake, one in Quincy and two in Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District.
An estimated 125 cases are pending test results, with at least 33 probable cases. Of the 155 total cases, eight patients are currently hospitalized.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 14
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 37
- Moses Lake: 32
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 51
- Royal City: 12
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 4
“This week we have seen fewer positive test results and you deserve a thanks,” health district officials stated. “Thank you for doing your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for staying home when you’re sick. Thank you for wearing masks in public. Thank you for washing your hands. Thank you for only going out when you need to. These are the things helping to keep Grant County healthier.
Statewide, more than 12,400 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and at least 692 people have died, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health.
