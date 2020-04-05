MOSES LAKE - New COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Royal City as the number of countywide cases is at 88.
Of the eight new cases, two were in Ephrata, two in Mattawa, two in Moses Lake, one in Quincy and one in Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District.
Currently, six patients from Grant County are hospitalized. There are 22 probable cases and about 260 cases pending test results.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 10
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 15
- Moses Lake: 15
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 38
- Royal City: 4
- Soap Lake: 1
- Warden: 4
The Grant County Health District is working to provide information on the number of people who have tested positive that have recovered from the virus.
In Adams County, four new positive cases were confirmed Sunday, bring the total in the county to 27, including 23 in the Othello area, two in Lind and two in Ritzville. Seven Adams County residents who tested positive are out of isolation and recovering at home. One patient remains in the hospital, according to the Adams County Health Department.
(2) comments
Well expressed my fellow citizen. I am 63 years old , still required to work. I have no retirement. I have health issues with my heart . I go to grocery store once a week when I need to only. My concerns are for my daughter working at grocery store. I am isolated except for work.
Be reasonable people , stay healthy, and take care of one another.
And still...people WONT STAY HOME!!! They still think it’s some kind of joke! It’s NOT! It’s very real! And even tho some people have to work because they have an “essential job” doesn’t mean they all want to be out and working. They are doing it because they have to. And they don’t want to get sick and risk their families getting sick and possibly die! Or even just become a carrier of this disease. What people should honestly do is think of this covid-19 as something like a poison. A highly contagious one. And if u get it u won’t know for a couple of weeks so u can spread it to anyone u come in contact with and by anything u touch. And just think of it as a lethal poison. So just realize that every single action u take is compromising someone else’s health. So it’s your kids, or your parents, or grandparents or your spouse, a neighbor, a friend. But it is also the lady at the checkout line at the grocery store, and the people or persons who helped you at the drive thru restaurant that you went to, and it’s the health care people who risk their lives on the front line helping even the sick people, and it’s the people who are there to keep the gas stations open and the hardware stores and the coffee shops. It’s all very REAL! Please...this is me and many others out there who care about this. If you choose not to believe this is real or not serious enough to worry about, that’s fine, nobody is judging you. But for the rest of us, please just consider helping us all out and putting this to rest by shelter in place and follow the six feet away from people and wear masks and just let it all go away so all of us can return to what little bit of normalcy we all have left in our lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.