OTHELLO - Health officials report that two more people have succumbed to coronavirus in Adams County. On August 20, a 70-year-old man died from the deadly disease and an 83-year-old man became the latest fatal statistic on August 26th. Both died while hospitalized at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. All eight deaths occurred within the last four weeks. Adams County’s Health Department says its delaying the announcement of coronavirus-related deaths to allow time for families to grieve over their loved ones.
COVID-19 claims two more lives in Adams County bringing death total to eight
- Shawn Goggins
Eight deaths in 8 months? Wow!! How earth shaking... NOT!! I bet they've had more traffic accidents deaths in that time.. By the Inslee standard, that means we should all be barred from driving..
