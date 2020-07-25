WENATCHEE - On Saturday, Prestige Senior Care released a statement to iFIBER ONE News announcing that 18 people have contracted coronavirus at its Colonial Vista Post-Acute and Rehabilitation in Wenatchee.
“As of July 24, we can confirm that 16 patients at Colonial Vista Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, and there is currently no report of this virus at Prestige Senior Living at Colonial Vista.”
In addition to its patients, Prestige Care says two Post-Acute and Rehabilitation staff members have also tested positive for coronavirus.
“Both of these individuals are quarantined per CDC guidelines and won’t return to our center until they are clear of this virus. In addition to testing all staff members at the direction of the health department according to their requirements, Prestige Care has also implemented a monthly COVID-19 testing requirement for our staff members. Prestige Care also tests all new staff as they come on board, as well,” Prestige Care wrote in its statement to iFIBER ONE News.
The new cases are in addition to the eight Colonial Vista Assisted Living residents and five staff members who were infected with COVID-19 in April.
Prestige Care says it's doing everything it can to prevent the spread of the virus:
“Since COVID-19 became prevalent in our area, our Colonial Vista team has been very proactive in securing broad testing at our community. We currently test all patients and residents on a weekly basis, at the direction of the health department. Our results show that many of the patients who have tested positive are asymptomatic, and we believe our ability to test individuals who may not yet exhibit symptoms is a critical step in reducing the spread of the virus within our buildings. We are thankful to have the ability to offer such comprehensive testing and will continue to take every possible precaution to safeguard others in our care.
“We continue to uphold our policies and procedures designed to prevent the spread of this virus and remain in close contact with local, state and federal health authorities regarding new and developing COVID-19 information. We are following all guidelines set by the CDC regarding droplet precautions and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), while also limiting or restricting movement between the different levels of care within our center.
“Protecting the health and safety of our residents, patients and staff members continues to be our highest priority. We are thankful for our community’s ongoing support and understanding and truly appreciate all the efforts community members are making to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our greater Wenatchee area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.