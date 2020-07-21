On Tuesday, Walmart announced that it will close all of its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.
“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said Walmart President and CEO John Furner. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”
Walmart stores and will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Information for store hours on Friday, Nov. 27, will be shared at a later date.
Black Friday deals on all Walmart merchandise usually begins the evening of Thanksgiving Day.
It's amazing how Walmart can see so far....into the future.......There is something else behind the scenes we are not privy to.
Interesting how all of the sudden they are giving money again to employees. I think they are trying to cover something up. Like a covid 19 coverup
Dammit. If we don't get to Black Friday wrestle over crap we don't need, then we let the covid win.
