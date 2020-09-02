MOSES LAKE - Health officials say positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 is beginning to trend downward in Grant County. The data is based on a 14-day trend. Health officials say its promising sign. On Wednesday, 43 positive cases were reported. Cases involve residents of Ephrata, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, and Warden. On Tuesday, September 1, 16 positive cases were reported through PCR tests and an additional ten cases were reported via antigen tests. In Chelan and Douglas counties, 29 cases were reported on September 1. One new case was reported in Adams County.
COVID case rate per 100,000 trending downward in Grant County
Shawn Goggins
- Updated
