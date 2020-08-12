EPHRATA - On Wednesday, Grant County’s Veterans Advisory Board and the county’s board of commissioners announced the cancellation of the 2020 Veterans Resource & Job Fair (Stand Down).
The event was originally slated for September 26 at the Grant County Fairgrounds. Officials say the decision was influenced by recommendations made by the county’s health district.
The yearly event helps area veterans who are at a disadvantage either it be homelessness, poverty, mental health issues, addiction, etc. The county says assistance is still available to vets who need clothing, cold weather gear, good, utility assistance and rent.
If you’re a veteran and need assistance in finding help, you can schedule an appointment by calling (509) 754-2011, ext. 2931.
Veterans will be required to provide proof of honorable service, residency within the county and need in order to receive assistance.
COVID is not limiting lifelines for these people! Inslee and the incompetence state of Wa. is limiting them.
