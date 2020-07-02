TRI-CITIES — About 220 officers and inmates at a Washington state prison in Connell have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly doubling since restricting movement in its medium-security unit last month.
The state Department of Corrections brought in the Washington National Guard last week to administer coronavirus testing at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center.
The results showed 171 inmates and 47 staff members tested positive Tuesday, the Tri-City Herald reported. One staff member is a resident of Grant County, according to the health district.
Two inmates have died at the facility.
Coyote Ridge has minimum- and medium-security units. All employees in both units, and all inmates in the medium-security unit will now be regularly tested, the department said.
Employees are tested before their shift, and will be repeatedly tested every seven days until further notice, officials said. Only employees who previously tested positive will be exempt from further testing.
Inmates who test negative will be tested a second time, then will remain housed together. Temporary housing was created at Coyote Ridge to allow inmates who have tested positive to also be housed together, Superintendent Jeffrey Uttecht said.
