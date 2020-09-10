OMAK - The 172,000-acre Cold Springs Canyon Fire burning in Okanogan County prompted some new evacuations Wednesday, but crews have managed to contain a portion of the blaze.
Northwest Washington Interagency Coordination Center is reporting 10% containment on the blaze. Crews made containment progress in the overnight. Containment efforts will remain focused in the Haley Creek area on the fire’s northeastern flank.
Yesterday afternoon, evacuations were issued in a couple of new areas with level 1 activated for McCarey Lane and a level 3 for Howell Canyon Road-Barker Mountain Road in Tonasket. In addition to the new evacuations, Columbia River Road remains closed.
Additional good news includes the fact 75 additional crew members are battling the blaze. According to a satellite map, the number hotspots on the fire are a fraction of what they were two days ago.
The massive fire has been burning since 9:45 p.m. on September 6.
