MANSFIELD - Crews are beginning to tame the once wild Road 11 Fire burning in northern Douglas County near Mansfield.
The town of Mansfield remains under a level 2 evacuation, but the fire is no longer advancing towards the town.
Crews have contained 25% of the fire.
The goal is to contain the blaze within the next two days. The fire started at 12:50 p.m. on July 11 just south of McNeil Canyon.
The blaze burned six structures and damaged one home.
State mobilization crews from across the state continue to control the fire from the ground and the air.
