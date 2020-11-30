MOSES LAKE - Hired by a Los Angeles-based investment firm, Baker Construction of Spokane is putting the finishing touches Moses Lake’s newest apartment complex.
The Gateway Apartments consist of two buildings, each with 15 units consisting of a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments; detached covered parking is included.
The complexes are situated on Owen Road at SR 17 and Patton Blvd.
Crews broke ground on the three-story buildings in March of 2020 and leasing of the units will begin in mid-December of 2020.
The buildings are owned by Strand Strategic Group, an investment firm, in Los Angeles, California. Strand CEO Forchi Chen spoke with iFIBER ONE News on Monday. Chen says his firm chose Moses Lake because of the steady increase in housing demand.
“Workforce housing is our focus,” Chen told iFIBER ONE News. “We’re focused on developing in areas where there’s a lot of (housing) demand, but not a lot of supply.”
Chen went on to talk about why they chose to develop near Patton Blvd. and SR 17.
“It’s between the high growth job center around the airport and five minutes away from all the retail. It offers tenants a convenient place to live that’s close to work and amenities.”
Chen says the Gateway Apartments project is a multi-phase endeavor with a master plan that intends to construct 180 units total with townhouse-style units. Chen says his company plans to erect another 30 units in the same location by the end of 2021. Chen added that after 100 units are built, additional amenities like a fitness center, outdoor grills, dedicated dog areas, and a pool could be constructed.
The one-bedroom units will lease for $950 per month and the two-bedroom units will lease for $1,325 per month.
For more about the Gateway Apartments, go to www.moseslakeapartments.com.
This locations is on the Moses Lake Welfield Superfund Site, specifically the south plume. The ground water is contaminated with Trichloroethylene (TCE). Who else knows what the Air Force dumped here.
No worries, folks. These will be Section 8 housing in a minute... fit right into the Base mantra.
1000$ for a one bedroom in the base wow. This company didn't do any research obviously expensive apartments in the worse part of moses lake yeah a winning combination. I hope they take lots of pictures of how the apartments look now cause once they get the base treatment they will look like crap.
I like how the apartments accentuate the tumblin tumbleweeds in the photo.
I thought you people in ML had lots of open apartments since Mitsubishi pulled out.
Should have Affordable units so the can get tax credits like other cities..who can afford house payments in minimum wage county??
