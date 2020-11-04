REPUBLIC - Loren Culp said Wednesday he is out of a job after the Republic City Council decided last week to cut the police department from the city budget.
Culp, the now apparent former police chief of Republic, is currently losing to Jay Inslee in Washington gubernatorial race. Culp, who has not yet conceded the race, spoke in a Facebook live video about the city council’s decision.
“The city council had a special meeting and they voted to defund the police department, including my job,” Culp said.
The Republic City Council voted 3-1 to contract police services with Ferry County. The town has faced declining tax revenue and had previously cut its police department from a few officers down to one. Culp was the last remaining employee.
Culp, who has worked for the Republic Police Department for 10 years, took a leave of absence in September to campaign and says he was told right before the election about the city council’s decision.
“Not even a letter of thank you, not a plaque for 10 years of service. They just voted to defund the police department, and away with that, went my job,” Culp said. “I love the city of Republic.”
The Associated Press has called the governor’s race for Inslee, who has garnered about 60 percent of the vote.
(6) comments
covid strikes again..yes defund soap lake police..im sure sheriff jones happy to expand his fiefdom
Maybe The Soap Council will follow suit and defund the SLPD. The GC Sherriffs dept would a great job. Soap Lake would gain by selling their 5 SUVs. And 2 are BIG HEAVY GAS GUZZING SUVs.
It is amazing that the tax payer have to financial support such a large PD for such a small town..
Republic pop. 1000 was a one man PD.
Soap Lake pop.1500 has 7 or 8 person pd. This is a gross miss use of tax payer dollars.oh and the SLPD has a dog and know one knows why. To satisfy the ego of the Police Chief?
AAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Finely, getting rid of a one man force. Who ever heard of a one man force? This should have happened 10 years ago. You were in way over your head running for Governor.
I watched the debate that was enough for me. YOU KNOW THE SAYING don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out.
Podunk towns do this all the time. Contract with the county, have a deputy hang around and avoid the possible liability of having "fringe element" kooks in your PD.
They decided to hire health counselors to create safe spaces.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.