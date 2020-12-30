MOSES LAKE - Grant County Sheriff’s officials are beginning to talk about an unknown person who is leaving supportive cards on patrol cars and in one instance, handed one to a deputy in person this week.
On Wednesday, Cpl. Nick Overland with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says he was pumping gas into his patrol vehicle at the Circle K in Moses Lake sometime in the overnight when he was approached by an unknown person.
Overland says the man, who appeared to be in his 30’s, handed him a card that read: Dear Officer: #WeNeedYou. Overland says the gentleman did not ID himself, but he did say the cards are likely the start of something special.
“He said he was trying to make a movement out of it,” Overland told iFIBER ONE News. “At first I was pretty surprised, but things like that can be a change of pace for law enforcement and it was good to see.”
Grant County Chief Deputy Ken Jones says he, and two of his colleagues each received the same cards. Jones says the cards with the supportive message were spotted wedged in the windows of their patrol vehicles after Walmart’s Shop-With-A-Cop concluded in Moses Lake earlier this month.
“It’s fantastic. This community is nothing like I’ve ever experienced. When you receive something like that, it’s quietly one of those moments that makes you feel good about the work you’re doing. It means a lot when people do that,” Jones told iFIBER ONE News.
Other law enforcement agencies in Grant County have not reported whether they've received the same cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.