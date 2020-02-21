ELLENSBURG - Central Washington University President James L. Gaudino plans to step down in 2021.
“Serving as president of this wonderful university has been an honor and the privilege of my professional life,” Gaudino stated. “I want to express my appreciation to the faculty, staff, students, alumni, legislators, community members and trustees, past and present. They have joined in the work of building the strength and reputation of CWU as a welcoming community for everyone seeking a first-class university education.
Gaudino formally notified the university’s Board of Trustees at its February meeting. Gaudino will step down as president on July 31, 2021. The board plans to begin the search process for a new president at a special meeting next month.
“Jim has been an innovative and effective leader, and an inspiration to us all,” said Ron Erickson, chair of the Board of Trustees. “He led the university through difficult times during the Great Recession and has worked ceaselessly to make a CWU education one of the best undergraduate experiences in the nation.”
Gaudino has served as president since 2009.
“My time at CWU has been an extraordinary experience,” he said. “As I look forward to my next adventure, I will leave the presidency known the future of Central Washington University is very bright.”
As provided in his contract, Gaudino will serve as President Emeritus and has the option to join faculty as a full professor in the Department of Communications.
