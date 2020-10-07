ELLENSBURG - Central Washington University has been awarded a $100,000 research grant to study how COVID-19, poor air quality and certain socioeconomic factors have affected underserved populations in the Yakima Valley.
The grant was provided to the college’s Department of Health Sciences by the American Lung Association. The funds will help CWU Public Health faculty and a team of student researchers conduct surveys of Yakima County residents about the combined effects of the virus, air quality, and limited economic resources, according to college officials.
The study’s primary goal is to understand how the mentioned factors work together with individual prevention behaviors to limit the spread of COVID-19 across the target population.
“Our early research has shown that there’s a significant synergy between COVID-19 infection rates, the environmental impact of air quality, and the socio-demographic vulnerability of that region,” stated Casey Mace-Firebaugh, an associate profession of public health. “If you overlay a map of concentration of COVID-19 cases, income disparity, and the concentration of particular matter in the air in Yakima County, there are some emerging patterns we want to examine further.”
Mace-Firebaugh and her CWU colleague, associate professor Tishra Beeson, hope their research will provide the American Lung Association with insight into why poor air quality and infectious disease have combined to create a unique challenge for public health officials.
“There’s emerging evidence that says this (COVID-19) isn’t just an acute illness,” Beeson said. “We’re closely watching to see how it affects longer-term lung function and inflammation, and when you overlay the particulate matter and exposure to other environmental hazards with infection rates in Yakima County, it really is a perfect storm. The COVID-19 situation is really complex, and its effects are not going away any time soon. It will require a broad public health approach to understand all of the implications in communities as diverse as Yakima County and others exposed at this level.”
The American Lung Association grant will provide CWU with $100,000 in 2020 and another $100,000 in 2021, pending association review.
