ELLENSBURG - Central Washington University’s Barge Hall will serve as a beacon of appreciation for local health care workers come Wednesday, April 15.
Steeped in history, the antique structure will be lit blue as part of the national “Light It Blue” campaign to honor medical staff in the community who are treating and testing those with coronavirus.
Barge Hall will glow blue each night through April 30 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The inaugural night of lighting will be ceremoniously celebrated as an event.
Though, everyone attending must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Barge Hall is located on the south end of CWU’s campus off 400 E. University Way.
