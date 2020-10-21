ELLENSBURG - Based on the latest data provided by the Kittitas County Health District and Central Washington University, over half of the current coronavirus cases in the county.
As of Wednesday, Kittitas County Health District reported a total of 78 current COVID-19 cases and out of those, CWU students account for 53 of those cases or roughly 68%.
The increasing cases at the university stems from a recent outbreak at Wendell Hill Hall. Since CWU’s campus reopened on Sept. 9, a total of 153 coronavirus cases have been reported. As a result, the university has increased sanitization, mandated face masks, strictly enforced social distancing, and have switched to a hybrid learning model; a small percentage of students are learning face-to-face.
Students who repeatedly disregard the rules could face suspension.
