OKANOGAN - The flow of information technology has been dammed at Okanogan County’s government offices because of a cyber-attack on Monday.
Computers at the sheriff’s office, public health facilities, and all other county government entities are experiencing issues. In addition, the phone system is experiencing technical trouble as well.
Sheriff’s officials say a specialized team is working with the county’s IT personnel in getting the system back up and running. At this time, there is no projected date for the computer system to be fully operational; county services will be limited in the interim.
Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Maurice Goodall says IT staff have not pinpointed who is responsible for the cyber-attack, but hope to find out more during the course of the ongoing investigation.