ELLENSBURG - Local and federal law enforcement are probing into a recent cyber-attack that has stymied some operations at Ellensburg city hall.
The ransomware attack happened on Monday.
The city says all its departments have been impacted by the attack, rendering most city data and network drives inaccessible.
Departments affected by the attack include administrative and financial services and the city’s utility billing system. As a result of the attack, in-person utility payments cannot be accept at this time, and all payments must be made online.
Ellensburg joins a growing list of government agencies and institutions paralyzed by a ransomware attack. A timetable to remedy the situation has not been established. In July, 2019, the Moses Lake School District was a victim of a ransomware attack.
(2) comments
That wall on the Mexican Border is sure keeping us safe from attacks on Ellensberg, local hospital computers, the Hanford Nuclear site. Yep, it's a Maginot Line 2.0.
Cyber-attack my butt. Some city yokel clicked on a "survey" while surfing Newsmax for stupid crap.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.