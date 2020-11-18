MALAGA - A Malaga girl has been forced to brave the ‘unthinkable’ at her age, which is why she was honored with a parade consisting of first responders with support from Wenatchee Wellness Place on Sunday, November 15.
4-year-old Danica Taylor has been fighting recurrent brain cancer since November of 2017. On Sunday, Chelan County Sheriff’s staff, Wenatchee Police, Chelan County firefighters, and the Wenatchee Wellness Center went to Danica’s home to entertain the little girl with a parade, a tour of emergency vehicles, and a meet-and-greet with some Disney-themed characters.
“It was our TRUE pleasure to coordinate this car parade with the support of a generous Wellness Place donor, the Chelan County SWAT Team, Wenatchee Police Department and Chelan County Fire District 1 to bring smiles and joy to your lovely, courageous and brave family! Our mission is to support ALL cancer warriors in NCW, because we believe No One Should Fight Alone,” the Wellness Place wrote on Facebook.
Danica was diagnosed with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (AT/RT) at 21 months of age. According to her mother, she's endured 23 surgeries, six months of chemotherapy, stem cell transplants, radiation, medevacs from Alaska, unconscious commercial flights, meningitis, a bone graft, a skin graft, and a muscle graft.
The Wellness Place offers compassionate support and free resources to individuals, their families and caregivers through their cancer journey, from diagnosis to survivorship.
Danica has a GoFundMe that is currently accepting donations.
