EPHRATA - Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano says he is declining to take a paycheck and is challenging Gov. Jay Inslee and other state elected officials to do the same until Inslee lifts his COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.
Dano sent a letter to Inslee on Jan. 20, following up a Jan. 5 video from business owners and elected officials in Grant County concerning COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.
“To date, I have received no response from you or your staff concerning the plea by Grant County citizens to re-open our economy,” Dano wrote in his letter. “I also have not heard a response from you and your staff concerning my personal challenge to you, Governor Inslee, and all Washington elected officials, that we all stop taking any salary or pay until you rescind your lockdown orders. I am personally declining to take my salary until you end your orders out of respect and support of Washingtonians who have lost their jobs or businesses as a direct result of your orders.”
Currently, all of Washington is at Phase 1 of the state’s new Health Washington guidelines, which prohibits restaurants from having indoor dining. The new guidelines require regions to meet four metrics in order to move to the next phase, at which point restaurants and indoor fitness centers can open at 25 percent capacity, sports competitions can resume with limited spectators, and wedding a funeral ceremonies can increase the number of guests.
As of Friday, the North Central Region, which includes Douglas, Chelan, Grant and Okanogan counties, only met two of the four metrics required to move to Phase 2 of the state’s plan.
In his letter, Dano said he is “seriously troubled” by the lack of communication from Inslee’s office, pointing out he never received a response from Inslee in connection to an April email addressing orders allowing the early release of convicted felons as part of the state’s COVID-19 response.
“As one elected official to another, representing the interests of the people of this state, I find it inexcusable and disrespectful that neither you or your staff have extended me the common courtesy to respond in my attempts to speak with you,” Dano wrote. “I am, again, asking you and your staff to watch the video we forwarded to your office and please end your lockdown orders allowing our businesses to reopen and our children to go back to school.”