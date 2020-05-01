The American Communications Association (ACA) released some intriguing findings when it came to internet usage during the coronavirus pandemic. The ACA represents more than 750 small to mid-sized broadband service providers including iFIBER Communications. Earlier this week, ACA released its Broadband Dashboard which is an analysis of broadband network performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following are key findings from the collection/survey are:
· Daily download usage increased on average by 27%, and upload usage increased on average by 36%
· Peak download usage at this time increased on average by 24% and peak upload usage increased by 34%
· Despite the surge of usage, networks were just as reliable as they were before.
· Outages have been minimal during the pandemic
ACA officials say the continued reliability of internet service providers during the pandemic is a testament to the billions of dollars invested in local fiber and broadband networks. According to the ACA, most internet service providers like iFIBER Communications have enough bandwidth to handle a significantly more users and usage, making it a future-proof operation.
