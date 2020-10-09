OLYMPIA - Enrollment numbers at public schools in the state has declined by more than 30,000 students compared to 2019 mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Data released Wednesday shows a 2.82 percent decrease in K-12 enrollment this September compared to September 2019. About a third of the decline, or more than 11,000 students, was because of parents not enrolling their kindergarten-age children or delaying their start in public school. Kindergarten saw the largest decline at 14 percent compared to last year, according to the report.
“Across the board, the early grades experienced larger declines in enrollment than the later grades,” the report states.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said the COVID-19 pandemic is driving the enrollment decrease.
“As our nation continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, states across the country are seeing changes in K–12 enrollment as families make decisions about the safest and most effective learning environments for their children,” Reykdal said. “Counts are taken every month, and if these trends continue, many of our districts will need to make adjustments in the short-term even as they plan for booming kindergarten and first grade classes next year.”
In north central Washington, the two largest school district’s, Moses Lake and Wenatchee, both saw decreases in enrollment. In September 2019, the Moses Lake School District had 8,565 students enrolled compared to 7,965 in September of this year. The Wenatchee School District has gone from 7,499 enrolled students last year to 7,164 this year. Eastmont, Ephrata, Othello, Royal and Soap Lake school districts have also seen a drop in enrollment. The Quincy School District has seen a slight increase, up about 30 students from last year, according to the report.
“With the uncertainty of what this school year would bring, it is not a surprise to see these shifts in enrollment,” Reykdal said. “However, most of our districts are working around the clock to simultaneously provide instruction at a distance while preparing for a return to in-person learning. As families make important decision about their children’s learning, I strongly encourage them to stay connected to their local school district to ensure a smooth transition as safe in-person learning options return.”
(1) comment
"State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said the COVID-19 pandemic is driving the enrollment decrease."
Isn't it actually the policies the state enacted in response to COVID the main factor in the decreased enrollment? People need to understand the difference.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.