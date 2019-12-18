QUINCY - Legendary rock band KISS announced this week, that another exalted rocker will join their ranks during their Gorge Amphitheater performance on September 19, 2020.
Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has been added as a special guest to the last legs of the END OF THE ROAD TOUR!
A successful solo artist as well, Roth’s showmanship will be on full display with a set list of classic hits added to the tour.
KISS’s END OF THE ROAD TOUR will come to a close on July 17, 2021 in New York. Tickets are already on sale and begin at $49.50.
They can be purchased online through Live Nation.
