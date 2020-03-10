OTHELLO - The intersection of SR 24 and Bench Road will be closed for 12 days beginning March 13 as crews finish installing a new roundabout.
The closure will be 24 hours a day with a detour in place around the work zone. The intersection is expected to reopen the morning of March 25, according to WSDOT.
Work on the new roundabout began Feb. 10 and has included removing an extending an irrigation pipe adjacent to an irrigation canal.
During the 12-day closure, crews will be constructing the roundabout center island, vehicle apron and splitter islands, according to WSDOT.
The new roundabout is scheduled to be completed at the end of April.
Adams County, the City of Othello and WSDOT previously met to identify safety improvements at the intersection. A crash analysis showed the majority of the collisions at the intersections are caused by vehicle turning onto SR 24, according to WSDOT. Roundabouts have shown to significantly reduce the severity and frequency of the type of collisions that occur at the intersection.
