OTHELLO: A rollover crash on SR 17 claimed the life of a Gold Bar man early Saturday. State Troopers say Jason Nicely was going south when his pickup truck left the road, hit a private driveway, vaulted and rolled coming to rest on its top in a field just north of West Rankin Rd. Troopers say Nicely was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed. Nicely died at the scene.
