BRIDGEPORT - An engineer says increasingly unstable earth just outside of Bridgeport has forced the county’s hand, putting a stop to travel through the landslide-stricken area. Douglas County Engineer Aaron Simmons told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday that Dezellem Hill Road, northwest of Bridgeport, is nearly impassable and has been closed indefinitely for safety reasons.
“We’ve reached a point where we can’t allow access through the landslide area,” explained Simmons.
Simmons says 1,200 feet of landslide material has moving in the southwesterly direction at an average rate that’s close to one foot per day. Simmons says the slab of earth has been moving a little faster as of late dropping as much as nine feet in the last week. Residents who live nearby are not in any danger.
The road is used by a handful of residents and local wheat farmers. Those who use the road for access are being directed to use longer alternative routes that consist of Central Ferry Canyon Road, Division Road, Bridgeport Hill Road, and Crane Orchard Road.
Simmons says the county has tried rerouting the road and maintain land on both sides of the road but it hasn’t been enough to curtail the slide. Simmons added that it would cost millions of dollars to execute a permanent solution, a project that the county can’t afford right now.
Dezellem Hill Road will be closed until further notice with no timeline for reopening in mind.
