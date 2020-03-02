MOSES LAKE - The suspect who shot a Moses Lake police K9 before being shot and killed by the dog’s handler has been identified as a 22-year-old Moses Lake man.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday for Jose L. Rivera, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office, which also confirmed the suspect’s identity Monday morning. Rivera’s family has been notified.
At about 10:43 p.m. Friday, law enforcement was searching for Rivera in connection to several robberies and located his vehicle on Airway Drive. Police attempted to stop the car but Rivera reportedly led officers on a several miles-long pursuit, which came to an end on Denton Road after spike strips were used, according to Moses Lake police.
Rivera ran from the car and was followed by a Moses Lake police officer and his K9 partner. At some point, the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire, striking the K9. The officer returned fire, killing Rivera.
The Central Basin Investigative Team is expected to release more details on the shooting on Monday, including the name of the officer and K9 involved.
Rivera was previously arrested Feb. 12 for felony eluding and possession of a controlled substance, according to Moses Lake police. Rivera was also listed as a suspect in an Oct. 2 drive-by shooting in Ephrata, and was a person of interest in a drive-by on Oct. 20 near Moses Lake.
According to Ephrata police, Rivera had four previous felony convictions, including a first-degree attempted murder conviction in connection to a 2013 shooting near Moses Lake.
This SOB had no regard for the law ANYBODY associated with it all he cared bout was his street STATUS !! HE MADE HIS BED AND NOW HE'S SLEEPING IN IT !!!
How does this help anything? He's dead. He won't feel you rubbing the salt in his wounds. What's the point of stirring the pot now ?
I've been reading many of the comments that have been posted regarding this incident and cannot believe how naïve some people are.
Yes - it is too bad that the MLPD had to shoot this guy. I feel for all those involved. But the fact of the matter is that this guy sealed his own fate once he took at a gun and started shooting. It is not the MLPD's fault, it is not the officer's fault and it is not the K9's fault. Once said criminal escaladed the situation by opening fire, the MLPD has an obligation to use deadly force to counteract deadly force, every police, sheriff and state patrol office does. Period. What if this guy had broke into your home and you had to shoot him to defend yourself and your family? And then you got criticized for it? Let's look at the facts as we currently know them. Suspect was wanted for "numerous" burglaries. Suspect is spotted. Suspect flees police in vehicle. Suspect's vehicle is disabled. Suspect runs on foot. Police pursue with K9. Suspect opens fire with a handgun on police. K9 is shot. Police return fire and suspect is killed after he fled from police and opened fire on police. Suspect got what he deserved and asked for. Good riddance and good shooting by the MLPD. I hope the K9 will be OK.
I think that's a reasonable way to look at it. The problem in the comments is that so many people want to either degrade the man who was shot, saying he was worth less than a dog, or to degrade the police officer, saying he should have taken a non-lethal shot leaving his own life in danger. Neither is an acceptable response. People are worked up. Sadly, they also try to trigger other people. I'm not sure why, but it isn't necessary and it's not good for our community.
