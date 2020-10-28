Republican 13th State Representative Tom Dent's Democratic opponent is pausing his campaign to be with family after his father tested positive for coronavirus this week. Eduardo Casteneda-Diaz posted about his dad contracting COVID-19 in a Facebook post Wednesday evening.
"My father, a union worker and essential frontline agricultural laborer for 35 years, has tested positive for COVID-19, today. I am suspending all election activities effective immediately. Vote. F**k you, Donald Trump."
The 27-year-old is attempting to unseat the three-time incumbent who was elected to the house of representatives in 2014.
Casteneda-Diaz is a resident of Quincy, Washington.
The general election is slated for Nov. 3.
(1) comment
I find his comment very rude, did Donald Trump give his father Covid? The answer is no! Somebody running for office, and a Democrat should be smarter and more educated to know Covid is being caught by not wearing a mask, washing hands and distancing! Plus all jobs are at risk, not just working in agriculture.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.