MOSES LAKE - Driver licensing offices in Moses Lake and Wenatchee will reopen by appointment only beginning on Monday.
State Department of Licensing offices across the state have been closed since March 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday’s appointment-only reopening is the first in a series of reopening stages for DOL offices. Health and safety measures will be taken to protect both employees and customers, according to DOL officials.
The Department of Licensing is working to reopen all 55 offices in the state. Monday’s reopening includes just 14 offices including Moses Lake and Wenatchee.
Appointments are for customers who cannot complete their transaction online, by phone or by mail. DOL offices will be operating at significantly reduced capacity and appointments will be limited. Appointments can be made starting later this week at dol.wa.gov.
Services offered by appointment include:
- First time driver’s license, including knowledge and skills testing
- First time identification card
- Enhanced driver’s license and enhanced ID
- Instruction permit
- Commercial driver’s license and learners permit
- Agricultural permit, including knowledge and skills testing
- Reinstatement, including knowledge and skills testing
- Occupational restricted license
- Driver training school instruction test
