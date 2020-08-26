ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County deputies say a homeless man is in jail after allegedly setting a massive hay mound on fire in Ellensburg Tuesday night.
Deputy Sheriff Chris Whitsett says the fire was set inside one of the huge hay barns at 11 p.m. at the Anderson Hay complex just outside the southwest corner of town.
The fire destroyed a barn and all the contents inside. In addition, authorities say the alleged fire bug also attempted to set another barn on fire, but it only inflicted partial damage.
Whitsett says an Anderson Hay employee spotted someone leaving one of the barns during the fire and pointed deputies in the direction of where they went. Deputies eventually found the arson suspect in a nearby outbuilding and arrested him.
The suspect is identified as DeMarco Covey, a local transient.
Covey’s motive has not been disclosed. The fire caused about $1 million dollars in damage.
(6) comments
Was he mexican
Hate Hispanics much? Say it to their face at least.
why does that matter?
How is a Transient local? Perhaps a better term would be homeless or hobo. If Kittitas county would just cough up the money for bus ticket to send this guy to Moses Lake, i am sure the Moses lake homeless society would welcome him with open arms and give him a better lifestyle
Another one of those 'harmless' homeless types. They are the new nobility: exempt from all standards of civility, decency, legality and hygiene...Let's throw some more money at them, in the hope that they'll return to humanity, shall we?
How very Christian of you. I bet Jesus would have beaten the homeless given the chance.
