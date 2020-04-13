CASHMERE - Chelan County Sheriff’s Office officials say two bundles of stolen mail were spotted by passersby in Cashmere Sunday morning.
Deputies say a small pile of mail was found by the wastewater treatment plant and another was found near the fairgrounds. In total, 151 pieces of stolen mail were recovered. But, the mailbox heists haven’t stopped there. On April 5, a bundle of missing mail was discovered near Apple Annie’s and another mound of mail was located on Eagle Creek Road in Leavenworth on March 29.
Deputies say mail has gone missing from north Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Peshastin, and Malaga. All the mail that has been recovered has been returned to the post office for redelivery.
Deputies don’t have any suspects at this time, but they have received reports of suspicious vehicles. Law enforcement is asking the public to contact them if they see someone they don’t recognize going through mailboxes in their neighborhoods.
