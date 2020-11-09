WENATCHEE - With the help of Chelan County deputies, Grant County Sheriff’s officials say they took a homeless child molester to jail on Sunday.
31-year-old Christopher Lester had a felony warrant for a litany of sex crimes out of Grant County.
Crimes included: 1st degree child rape, 1st degree child molestation, 1st degree incest and 2nd degree incest.
Lester was found and arrested somewhere in downtown Wenatchee on Sunday.
(6) comments
There is a special place in Hell for people who abuse children.
First of all ...Lester the molester? Really???
That being said let us not forget that this person hasn’t been convicted. Not yet. He deserves his day in court and due process. Let us not be quick to judge because one day we can stand accused ourselves. If this person is found guilty then of course he should receive the maximum sentence under the law. I’m not sure what that might be but that’s another matter.
And I supposes he will be released on own PR to promises to appear at his inditement hearing....This State really loves anyone who lives in a tent and pays no taxes..
So one of our homeless nobility finally committed a crime that the police and prosecutors couldn't ignore. If he'd been off the streets as so many of them need to be, maybe there would be fewer victims..
your grasping and making assumptions you have no fact pattern
This is a simple one....leave his cuffs on and push him off that bridge separating Wenatchee and E Wenatchee.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.