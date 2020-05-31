MOSES LAKE - A driver was killed Sunday morning in a rollover crash near Moses Lake.
The man was driving on Patton Boulevard, heading toward state Route 17, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the road to the left at about 6:15 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its side in a field just off Patton Boulevard.
The man’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The man has not yet been identified, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other details were available and the crash remains under investigation.
