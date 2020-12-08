BEVERLY - A body was found Tuesday morning outside a home in Beverly. Deputies are investigating it as a suspicious death.
First responders were called about 5:45 a.m. to an “unknown problem” at the multi-family home in the 17300 block Pasco Street Southeast. Responders located the body of a Hispanic male, believed to be in his late late 20s to early 30s, according to the sheriff’s office.
The body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The man’s name has not been released.
Grant County Major Crimes detectives ask anyone with information to call 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
