EAST WENATCHEE - Douglas County deputies are searching for the driver of the vehicle that collided with an Eastmont school bus on N. Nile Avenue Friday afternoon.
Deputies say the bus which was occupied by children was going north on Nile when a vehicle pulling out of a driveway failed to stop striking the front bumper of the bus. Deputies say the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus asked the bus driver not to report it and drove off. The school bus had minor damage and the kids boarded another bus that took them home.
Deputies are looking for a silver two-door hatchback car. Anyone who thought they saw the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. The Douglas County Sheriff’s office is confident it will find the driver.
The car was last seen traveling south on Nile. There were no injuries.
