MOSES LAKE - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in two shootings Tuesday in the Larson Housing community near Moses Lake.
The possible suspect was captured on home security cameras following a Tuesday morning shooting in the 1200 block of Arlington Drive. The man is wearing clothing matching the description of the suspect involved, according to the sheriff’s office.
No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning shooting.
A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in the area of Carswell Drive and Schilling Driving after multiple shots were fired. A black colored sedan was struck by several shots, which the driver sustaining a gunshot wound. The driver was taken to Samaritan Hospital and later transferred to a Spokane hospital where he died.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects are in custody in either shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160.
(1) comment
"The Matador" strikes again.
Keep an eye out for this guy.
