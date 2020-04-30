MOSES LAKE - Grant County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects responsible for several vehicle prowls and a vehicle theft on April 29 near Moses Lake.
The three suspects were captured on home security camera in the early morning hours of April 29 in the area of Vernal Avenue Southwest in the Pelican Point community, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspects appear to be one male and two females who arrived at the scene in a light colored minivan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
