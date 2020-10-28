Moses Lake - Deputies are seeking witnesses following a Wednesday morning pursuit of a robbery suspect near Moses Lake that may have resulted in several collisions.
The pursuit occurred at about 8 a.m. through the Mae Valley area west of Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are asking anyone in the area that was forced off the road by a black Honda passenger car to call MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160.
No other details were immediately available.
