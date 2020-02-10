ELTOPIA - Several months after a swath of suspicious haystack fires in Grant County, Franklin County is now dealing with a possible ‘firebug.’
At around midnight on Feb. 8 and the early morning hours of Feb. 9, Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say there were three suspicious haystack fires in the area of Eltopia West Road and Glade Road just west of the town of Eltopia.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s office expressed interest in working with the Grant County Fire Marshal’s office to confirm if the fires are connected.
Sheriff’s officials are asking citizens to be extra vigilant and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.